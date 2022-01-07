Farmers concerned over cotton payment delays

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

The Cotton Council of Zimbabwe (CCOZ) has called for the early payment of farmers to ensure they remain viable and not abandon production of other high-value crops.

Cotton farmers are yet to get an outstanding payment of $2billion from last season.

In a statement, the CCOZ said Government was doing a good job in supporting cotton farmers with free inputs and subsidised producer prices but expressed concern over the delays in payments.

“In an inflationary environment such as currently prevailing in our economy, the outstanding payments lose buying power to the extent that by the time the farmer gets the money, it would not reflect the true value that it would have had at the time the farmers’ cotton was collected by the buying contractor.

“This inevitably results in the industry losing experienced farmers,” said CCOZ.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said Government was aware of the payment delays and had approached the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for the release of the money.

“We have written to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development urging them to release all outstanding dues in the shortest period of time. We understand our cotton farmers’ plea and also share the same sentiment for an urgent resolution by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development who are seized with the issue of the outstanding amounts,” he said.

Meanwhile, farmers have planted 68 446 hectares of cotton with 19 045 hectares having been planted under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.