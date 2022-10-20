Farmers benefit from AMA fuel facility

Elton Manguwo

THE Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) is rolling out a scheme of subsidised fuel for farmers, as part of efforts to cushion them from shortages that normally disrupt operations thereby compromising yields and subsequently, food security.

To be eligible for the scheme, a farmer has to be affiliated to a farmers’ organisation and also registered with AMA. The association will then make a fuel requisition to AMA where a verification of the farmers’ registration is made.

Farmers who pass the registration check will then access the fuel from Petrotrade Fuel stations at the nearest depots to the farmers.

AMA is currently on a drive to build a national database around the current 1, 2 million farmers that are registered to ensure every farmer benefits whenever there is a Government programme being rolled out.

Additionally, the Government has since mandated AMA with the overall regulation of production, marketing and processing of agricultural products in the country among other roles.

“We have managed to disburse 2 million litres of subsidised fuel to farmers since the beginning of the year to ensure they are capacitated to do the various activities contributing to high productivity in the agricultural sector,” AMA agribusiness director Jonathan Mukuruba said yesterday.

The move by AMA is meat to address the issue of unaffordable prices that have in most cases seen farmers failing to access the fuel. AMA’s fuel is accessible even using the local currency with prices set using the prevailing interbank rate. Some unscrupulous retailers have often capitalised on the shortages to peg prices at parallel market rates or sell in foreign currency.

Mr Mukuruba added: “This fuel facility for farmers is part of AMA’s elaborate efforts to protect them from being preyed on by devious fuel dealers. Since farming is an industry that operates on tight margins, it therefore makes business for farmers to access affordable inputs that will have a positive impact on their earnings.”

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) secretary general Mr Paul Zakariya commented that as a union they were happy with the fuel facility saying many farmers cannot afford to pay for fuel in foreign given that most of their products are sold in local currency.

“It may also be necessary to extend the facility to land preparations currently underway for the 2022/23 summer cropping season,” said Mr Zakariya.

Meanwhile, AMA has reiterated its commitment to working with all other Government entities and private sector players to ensure efficient and effective production and marketing of agricultural products and inputs distribution.