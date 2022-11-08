Farmers assured of dipping chemicals

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Farmers have been assured by the Department of Veterinary Services that there are adequate dipping chemicals in stock, but urged cautious use to reduce livestock mortality due to tick-borne diseases.

Four tick-borne diseases such as January Disease, Anaplasmosis, Redwater and Heartwater account for about 67 percent of all cattle mortalities each year.

Zvimba District Veterinary Officer Dr Reverend Spargo said effective dipping is crucial in this rainy season adding that the chemicals they have should last them throughout the rainy season.

“The Government is ready for the rainy season with adequate chemicals in stock to take us until the end of the rainy season. We have enough dip chemical in stock across the country to cover this high risk period. Ticks and tick-borne disease are usually a menace during the period December to March. Dipping of cattle is the most effective method to control tick-borne diseases,” he said.

Government has also rehabilitated over 400 dip tanks as a way to fight tick-borne diseases.

Dr Spargo also said farmers are encouraged to take their cattle now on a weekly basis to dip tanks, adding that it is a requirement by law and failure of which the farmer is liable to prosecution.

“For dipping to be effective all cattle have to visit the dip tank. Cattle harvest ticks from the pastures and offload them in the dip tanks which have the tick killing agent. So if some animals don’t go to the dip tank, they maintain the ticks in the pastures.

“The fines will soon be reviewed so that they are punitive enough. Currently failure to produce cattle for dipping attracts a Level 3 Fine currently is $2 000,” he said.

The Department has also engaged traditional leaders across the country to assist with improving turn out of cattle at dip tanks, failure of which one will be liable to a fine at the traditional courts.

Dr Spargo added that Government has rehabilitated over 400 dip tanks this year as a way to protect the national herd and combat tick-borne diseases.

0Farmers have hailed Government’s programmes saying they will protect the national herd from tick-borne diseases.

Mrs Esnath Marumba of Banket said regular dipping and tick grease have showed tremendous results.

“Most farmers lost their cattle to tick-borne diseases, but today all my cattle are still there. Prevention is better than cure, lets follow what our experts are saying to save our wealth,” she said.

Mr Tawanda Chopamba of Sanyati said he lost all 25 cattle due to January Disease in 2020.