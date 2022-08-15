Farmers advised to conduct market research

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Communal farmers have been advised to combine to by-pass middlemen and conduct market research to grow their farming business, National Association of Agricultural Show Societies in Zimbabwe chairman Mr Godfrey Mavankeni said at the weekend.

He was speaking during the 110th edition of the Kadoma Agriculture Show that ran from Thursday to yesterday under the theme: “Enabling Kadoma Agricultural Show into a business hub, through rebuilding infrastructure, transparency and good cooperate governance”.

Mr Mavankeni challenged farmers to consider growing horticulture crops that have a ready market in the United Arab Emirates.

“Communal farmers should also invest in market research to enhance their farming,” he said. “Often than not, most farmers plant crops before engaging in proper market research and this has significantly affected their business.

“Farmers need to conduct market research, trend analysis and even price watches. Understanding what to grow, when to grow it and who to grow it for.

“The farmers usually end up losing to middlemen. If farmers could come up together, reintroduce the farmers’ market concept where they coordinate and run their own marketing and even go on to adopt planned delivery and packaging and in turn, eliminate the role of the middlemen.”

Mr Mavankeni challenged stakeholders to disseminate information on sustainable and profitable ways of farming to farmers.

He lauded the Kadoma Show Society for organising an event that complemented the Government’s efforts aimed at attaining targets set out in the National Development Strategy.

Mr Mavankeni thanked the Government in coming up with programmes such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa, which have helped rural and urban farmers to boost their yields.

“Pfumvudza has provided food security at household level and national level and this has provided much-needed assistance to our farmers,” he said, adding that Zimbabwe was headed towards becoming the regional bread-basket again.

Kadoma Show Society chairman, Mr Chrispen Dirao, said despite challenges including volatile economic trends and wrangles from a rival group that wanted to derail their plans to organise the fair, at least 20 corporates and Government institutions exhibited at this year’s event.

Mr Dirao said going forward, they were planning to modernise the showgrounds, and is inviting stakeholders to take up the investment opportunity.

“Stakeholders who have the potential to build modern infrastructures that match city standards are invited on a build and operate condition,” he said.

Overall winner at the show, Mrs Mushaninga from the Mhondoro-Ngezi district, walked away with a cultivator. She encouraged women to take part in farming to make Zimbabwe food secure.

Rising 14-year-old Herman and Kadoma’s own version of Jah Prayzah, Bromly, provided entertainment.