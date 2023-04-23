Farmer loses four guns, ammunition and goods to thieves

Crime Reporter

A Kezi farmer lost four guns, ammunition, alcohol, cash and various goods to thieves who broke into his farmhouse while he was away between last Wednesday and Friday.

The thieves stole a 303 rifle, two shotgun rifles, an air gun, 25x 12-bore rounds, 15 x 303 rounds,50 x 2,2 rifle rounds, two cellphones, $2 000, ZAR 3000 and US$ 300 cash as well as three 750 ml Viceroy brandy, among other household goods.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress and they have launched a manhunt for the thieves.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred between April 19, 2023 and April 21, 2023 at Montana Vista Farm, Kezi.

“Unknown suspects broke into the farmhouse during the complainant’s absence before stealing, a 303 rifle, two shotgun rifles, an air gun, 25x 12 bore rounds, 15 x 303 rounds,50 x 2,2 rifle rounds, two cellphones, $2 000, R3 000 and US$300 cash as well as three 750 ml Viceroy brandy, among other household goods. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.