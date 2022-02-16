Farm and City directors off the hook

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THE State yesterday dropped charges against the directors of Consolidated Farming Investments, trading as Farm and City, Tanaka Hofisi and Chester Noel Mutevhe, on allegations of selling products using an exchange rate above the official rate.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, appearing for the State, asked the court to withdraw the charges before Hosifi and Mutevhe pleaded to the charges when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Tinei Manwere.

The State had initially applied that Hofisi and Mutevhe be removed from remand saying it had no idea of when they would be able to amend charges that the duo was facing.

Mr Manwere had asked the State to amend Hofisi and Mutevhe’s charges when he dismissed their application for exception.

“We apply that the accused be removed from remand as the State does not know when it would be done with the wording of the charges. We will summon the accused back to court when we are done with the wording of the charges,” said Mr Mutsokoti.

Mr Manwere then withdrew the charges saying Hofisi and Mutevhe will be summoned back in court when the State is ready to prosecute them.