FANS RELISH DERBY RETURN TO RUFARO

Petros Kausiyo

IN the five years that it has been away from its hallowed home — Rufaro — the famous Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Harare derby showdown between CAPS United and Dynamos has lost much of its lustre.

But for the ardent CAPS United and Dynamos fans, it remains the ultimate fixture they cannot afford to miss, of all league matches in the capital.

It is a fixture that epitomises the football fandom that defines the domestic game and there is a wave of expectation swirling among the DeMbare and Makepekepe faithful that the return to Rufaro.

The 61-year-old traditional home of football had been closed for renovations and its compact environment.

As the two giants who have had contrasting runs at Rufaro this season brace for their first showdown of 2024, their fans are bracing for the encounter.

Both Dynamos and CAPS United have not won the league championship in a long while but somehow their fans have never really stopped believing.

DeMbare were last champions in 2014 when Kalisto Pasuwa, now in charge of Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi completed his trailblazing quadruple of league titles before being frustrated out of the Glamour Boys.

Makepekepe were last crowned champions in 2016 under Lloyd Chitembwe, who briefly left for Harare City before bouncing back and will be in the dugout for the green half of the capital.

For the two teams’ fans, it appears the bragging rights for the capital city now matter most in an era when the league championships and the silverware from knock-out competitions, have not regularly flowed into their trophy cabinets.

One such ardent Dynamos fan Tragic “Bambo’’ Dube even indicated he would do everything in his power to ensure coach Genesis Mangombe’s charges are hugely motivated to win the derby.

Dube who traditionally provides transport to fellow Dynamos fans for their away games believes victory over CAPS United could finally kick-start his team’s campaign after a stuttering start in which they have endured four successive draws at Rufaro.

“As Dynamos fans, we just don’t want to lose to CAPS United. Yes, we want our team to win every game but it is more painful losing to CAPS United.

“I think if we win on Sunday, we are going to be unstoppable from then on. Our real season is starting on Sun-day and we want to be the first to win derby on its return to Rufaro after a long time,’’ Dube said.

The last Harare derby clash at Rufaro was on July 21 2019 and it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Rufaro was to be then closed for refurbishment work that seemed to take forever but which have lately shown signs of edging closer to competition, amid revelations that installation of bucket seats and electronic turnstiles are the next major step.

But for Dube and his colleagues, just the return to a stadium where his all-time derby hero Moses Chunga, created lasting memories, is what matters most.

“I think our team has been playing well, even though we have been unlucky in some of the games. So, I will talk to the coach and ask how we as die-hard fans can help or motivate the boys and ensure that we win this derby, it is a must-win but I must hasten to say that we will stand guided by the coach,’’ Dube said.

In the digital era, the banter between rivals DeMbare and Makepekepe fans has also spilled to the social media platform and staunch CAPS United supporter Richard “CheMhofela’’ Sande indicated that should the game end in a draw, “we will take the contest to the team buses.

Sande also urged tolerance among the fans.

“For me, the derby means unifying people and it brings back a lot of football memories.

“It is an opportunity for our football to be admired by Africa and the rest of the world.

“Although the last derbies (2023) home and away were not favourable to my team, I am 100 percent sure that this time we have done our homework and we will come out victorious.

“It seems we are finding Rufaro stadium to be our best hunting ground we have collected six points from the last two games so, it’s looking perfect with William Manondo scoring, especially at the Mbare side . . . .ndiro gedhi rake iroro’’.

Sande refuses to believe that the derby has lost all its soul.

“Derby haina kupera, we are reviving the past era moments and even us as fans we always come up with football banter to lighten it up kuti vakatidya mu ground toenda kuma bhazi ndiko kwazvinoperera’’.

CAPS United fans have since securing a luxury bus donated by their former striker Nyasha Mushekwi, taken a go at their rivals one, which they argue “is an outdated model’’.

DeMbare and Warriors cheerleader Chris “Romario’’ Musekiwa revealed that they had already started mobilising support to ensure a full house at Rufaro.

“It’s derby time again one of the biggest fixtures on our football calendar is here,’’ Musekiwa said.

“What makes this one special is the fact that it’s the first derby at the traditional home of football in more than five years and as fans we are delighted to be back at Rufaro stadium, the best venue for a fixture of this magnitude.

“We urge our beloved Glamour Boys to go into the big match with a winning mindset and attack Makepekepe from the onset.

“Let’s finish them off in the first half, more importantly, let’s not lose concentration.

“At noon on Sunday mwana wese at our usual meeting place. We will have the biggest Dynamos supporters roadshow ever,’’ he said.

Another CAPS United fan Franco Kaowa challenged the two teams to show that the derby remains the ultimate league match in Harare.

“The Derby still exists as the biggest game but the challenge is that there have been many PSL teams which are playing some good football so at times people see the derby as lacking that vibe,’’ Kaowa said. The daggers have been drawn from the terraces and both Mangombe and Chitembwe are aware of the enormity of this stand-out fixture.