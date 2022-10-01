Uncategorised

Family perishes in Norton accident

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

FOUR family members including the father, his wife and two children, died on the spot in a road accident at the 7, 5 kilometre peg along the Norton-Chibero Road yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati confirmed the accident.

The driver of the vehicle (make was not given), lost control and veered off the road leading to the fatal crash.

A message that was posted in the Sandringham School Whatsapp group by the school development committee chairman only identified as Mr Paradzayi, suggested that the family was travelling from Harare to attend a Prize Giving ceremony at the school.

“It is with a heavy and sad heart that I announce the passing on of (name withheld) parents who tragically passed on this morning along the Sandringham Road.

“They were involved in a tragic accident on their way to the Prize Giving Day and (student name)’s father, mother and (his) two siblings died on the spot,” the message read.

