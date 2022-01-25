Family loses US$4 000, phones to robbers

Crime Reporter

A Harare family lost US$4 100 cash, four tablets and a cellphone to two robbers armed with a pistol who raided their Waterfalls house last Friday night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were appealing for information which may assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, police in Harare reacted swiftly to a robbery and arrested Tapiwa Dube (33) and Tinashe Gwara (29) soon after they attacked a 20-year-old and stole a cellphone and US$300 on Friday along Jospeh Msika Street (Cameron Street) near the Magaba railway flyover.

The suspects are still assisting police with investigations.

The latest incidents come after a team of police forensic experts and fingerprint scientists were last week roped in to assist in investigating the case in which four robbers recently raided a Mashwede Holdings food court and two other premises in Southlea Park, Harare.

Police are still hunting for the gang of four armed robbers who got away with a vehicle, a Mitsubishi double cab, and more than US$5 000.

The vehicle, which had been parked at the premises for safe keeping, was later found dumped in the Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza. It had the safe containing the cash, which had been grabbed during the robbery at Mashwede Holdings.

Police said the robbers, who were armed with a pistol and a rifle, first attacked a security guard who was sitting inside one of the vehicles parked at the premises, before tying both his hands and legs with shoelaces.

The robbers then grabbed a second guard and also tied him up with shoelaces. Investigations revealed that the gang went to a third compartment which houses Chicken Mash, owned by Mashwede Holdings, and forcibly broke the aluminium doors with a hammer