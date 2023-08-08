Families enjoy Hampden Beach show

Talent Chimutambgi Arts Reporter

Scores of families and fun lovers had a treat at the Hampden Amusement Park in Mt Hampden on Saturday during family show that featured artistes including Jah Prayzah.

The family show offered a refreshing moment, especially school children who are back with their parents and guardians following the closure of schools last Thursday.

Apart from the music, the “Chiremerera” hit maker, Jah Prayzah thrilled children after agreeing to have a photo shoot with many of them.

The Hampden Amusement Park, which has a beach, was constructed by local businessperson Dr Lovemore Kurotwi.

It has become one of the major hubs for family fun and refreshing facilities, especially weekends.

In an interview after the family show, Dr Kurotwi said: “The beach offers excellent facilities for both adults and children. We are expecting to introduce more facilities that cater for people from all walks of life.

“What we are doing so far is just a beginning since we opened during the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, the beach has turned out to be a fascinating place for fun. Sometimes people might need to have fun at a local place so this place is the best that can also be an extra resort for locals.”

The sunset family fun day, which had been scheduled to kick-off at noon, was almost full way before the time.

A young mother, Ms Portia Dube, said they were impressed by the excellent facilities.

“It’s my first time to be at this place. I have come here with my two children to have fun and both are happy to meet Jah Prayzah and have pictures with him,” said Ms Dube.

Isheunesu, a Grade Five learner, could not hide his joy after having a photo with Jah Prayzah.

He said he was excited to have such fun at the onset of the school holiday.

“Though the weather is chilly, I don’t mind because everything here is exciting and I’m looking forward to coming back to this place if my dad provides money,” he said.