Families enjoy Christmas at resorts

Families united, and with friends thronged resort areas to spend the Christmas holidays and travelled to special events for the first time in three years, after the last two festive seasons had restricted travel and very restricted social gathering as Covid-19 was fought back.

In Harare, Lake Chivero was buzzing with activity as families took the day off with Kuimbashiri fully packed with people having boat cruises, while others were enjoying seeing the different bird species kept at the place.

In the city itself, popular braaing hangout joint Mereki in Warren Park D, Steakhouse in Warren Park 1 popularly known as kwa T-Rasta, Wezhaz Night Club, Eclipse in the Central Business District and Mashwede’s Danger Nite Club, Jejeje Night Club at Kuwadzana 2 and many other places witnessed sizable numbers of people enjoying a drink with friends while others were having a braai.

Popular disk jockey, Don Clive from Warren Park thrilled fans with a selection of old school music.

In interviews, people expressed joy, saying this year’s Christmas holiday was one of their best holidays and they cannot wait for New Year’s Eve to celebrate again.

Mr Rodrick Chakanetsa from Kuwadzana said he was happy to be spending the festive season with his family.

“We are having a good time with my wife and kids and we are very happy to be spending this wonderful moment together,” he said.

Mr Lovemore Mutimba from Warren Park this year’s Christmas was one of his best Christmases spent with his family. “This is one of the best Christmas I have ever had considering that for the past two, if not three years, we did not celebrate Christmas at hangout joints because of the Covid-19. As you can see, there are a lot of families enjoying here at Mereki and I am glad that we are having a happy holiday,” he said.

Miss Melissa Nyoni also from Warren Park echoed the same sentiments and said she was happy to be reuniting with her friends. “I returned from South Africa last week to spend this Christmas with my friends. We last went out together in 2020 because I could not come here because of the travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 era. Today I am happy that we spending this Christmas together,” she said.

Ms Eldred Marime from Glen View, who had taken her children for a boat cruise at Kuimbashiri at Lake Chivero said she was happy that they were merry-making. “We have come here to enjoy ourselves. As you can see my children are having a boat cruise and they look so excited while I am having my drinks. I just want to encourage people to be responsible this Christmas,” she said.

In Bindura, people were doing last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve as well as traveling to different parts of the province for Christmas.

Small businesses and vendors had good trade as people opted for cheaper clothes and groceries. All food outlets were swarmed with children and adults having their meals.

Resort places like Mazowe Dam, Meat Retreat, Kwa-Piki, Ten Missed Calls, and Musinje Farm, were packed with people having a good time.

Boxing Day was quiet with minimum movement in the town centre.

Various resort and open air joints were a hive of activity across Masvingo province as people joined the rest of the nation to celebrate Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

In the ancient city and surrounding resorts such as Ancient City, Great Zimbabwe and Clever’s Hotel near Lake Mutirikwi hundreds of holiday makers swarmed to these places from morning on Christmas Day to spend quality time with their families.

The Great Zimbabwe monument was flooded with visitors with the entire car park filled to the brim — a situation which once again showed the growing foothold of domestic visitors in the local tourism industry.

At Lake Mutirikwi, the country’s second largest interior dam, hundreds of people gathered with their families to see the dam wall and also enjoy boat cruising which is a fast growing industry at the recreational facility.

The road to Lake Mutirikwi was dotted with holidaymakers as they relaxed with their families to celebrate Christmas and Boxing Day with their loved ones.

Police were deployed at Lake Mutirikwi to control surging crowds and avert disaster after hundreds of visitors flocked to the dam on Christmas Day.

The situation was no different at Tugwi-Mukosi, the country’s largest interior dam in Chivi, which was also swarmed with sightseers on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

East of Harare in Hwedza at Machakaire village one of these special events saw more than 50 local musicians entertaining revellers the whole night. The event was hosted by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire. Many revellers travelled from around the country to Hwedza for the all night gig.

At growth points and rural rural service centres the situation was also the same with places like Nemanwa Growth points filled with crowds starting on Christmas Day.

In the Midlands provincial capital of Gweru, most public joints were filled to capacity while resort centres that include Antelope Park and White Waters were full.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said there were no reports of violent deaths in Gweru but the province recorded murder cases in Silobela and Lower Gweru on Christmas Day.

“We also recorded an attempted murder case in Mvuma and a road traffic accident along the Gweru-Kwekwe road in which two died on the spot while six others were injured.

“We once again urge members of the public to desist from violence and enjoy themselves in peace during this festive season,” he said.

People in Mashonaland West celebrated Christmas Day in style with many, showering the Government with praise for putting in place currency stabilising mechanisms that saw them prepare and merry make with their families.

A hive of activity was noticeable at Jongwe Corner and CSC where beer drinkers and entertainment lovers spent the day.

The day also saw a boost in business for Chinhoyi Caves and Motel where hundreds including children paid to enter the sacred caves.

However, the day also opened business opportunities for formal and informal traders in the Chinhoyi central business district to sell their items.Several shops that sell different wears were open for Christmas Day shoppers.

At Murombedzi business centre, in Zvimba, beer lovers could be seen enjoying the wise waters early with radios on full blast. Braaing also characterized the day. For churchgoers, the day was well spent at their assemblies.