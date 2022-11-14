Fambira aims high

Sports Reporter

MARTIAL artist Vincent Fambira is aiming higher in 2023 after concluding the year on a high note when he received the Best Student of the Year award during the Zim Ninja Academy Awards 2022 held over the weekend.

It was the first time the academy held such awards to honour its members.

Fambira, who competed in a number of virtual world competitions this year, was among the outstanding athletes and his efforts did not go unnoticed.

He attributed his success to hard work and discipline.

“I feel blessed. To me it means hardworking produce better results.

“One needs to be disciplined, train very hard, being humble and above all stand firm in your beliefs to be an outstanding someone. I believe in God and He can take me to whichever height I wish,” said Fambira.

With focus now on 2023, Fambira said he is looking at competing in more tournaments in the coming year.

“If every need permits, I wish to compete in as many tournaments as I can in 2023, targeting only gold medals. I want to conquer the world as my master Shidoshi Wilfred Mashaya.

“Also I wish to inspire my fellow Zimbabweans to believe in themselves,” said Fambira.