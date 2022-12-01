False start for Zim at Region 5 Games

Tadious Manyepo in LILONGWE, Malawi

TEAM Zimbabwe’s quest to win a medal on the opening day of the Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Games suffered a blow after taekwondo’s representative Langton Machekanyanga finished fourth last night.

Machekanyanga was expected to at least win bronze after starting the Under-48kg boys’ competition at the semi-final stage.

But despite some firm resistance in a tight contest, he lost 2-0 to the host country’s Brave Kamanga.

He couldn’t contain Mozambique’s Makostivy Nhabinbe in the bronze match after losing 2-0 once again.

The Games enter day two today with Zimbabwe’s basketball U16 teams expected to battle it out in the 3X3 format with more taekwondo fighters also scheduled to compete.

The competition runs until December 11.