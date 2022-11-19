False armed robbery report backfires

Crime Reporter

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman from Harare who was last week reported to have lost over US$62 000 to three robbers who raided her house while she was counting the money in her bedroom, has been arrested on allegations of making a false report.

The incident was alleged to have occurred at a house in Glen Lorne at around 1.30pm.

Sources close to investigations yesterday said police had since arrested the woman for making a false report.

Police said investigations revealed that the woman allegedly lied to the police about the robbery to cover up the fact that she owed a lot of people money and wanted to get relief or sympathy from them.

According to reports last week, it had been alleged that three robbers who were armed with a pistol raided the house and went straight to her bedroom before stealing the cash.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was then quoted as saying: “The ZRP is investigating a robbery case where a woman aged 47 was robbed US$62 150 cash on November 9, 2022 at around 1.30pm in Glen Lorne, Harare by three unknown suspects”.