Fake accident: US$62 000 recovered

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Another suspected thief who is part of a gang which allegedly stole US$90 000 which they were given to transport to Bulawayo led detectives to the recovery of US$62 000, the court heard today.

Investigations established that the accused persons burnt the car they were given to create an accident scene in a bid to conceal their crime.

Eddington Sikimarira (32) was facing theft charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

His lawyer Mr Tawanda Machinga told the court that a total of US$62 000 was recovered from his client.

It alleged that on October 10, 2022, at around 8 am, the accused person and his accomplices Moffat Tembo and Vimbai Matereke who are already in custody hatched a plan to steal cash amounting to US$90 000 which Moffat Tembo was assigned to deliver to Bulawayo using a Toyota Allion motor vehicle registration number ACS 3534.

The court heard that the trio connived and stole the complainant’s money. After committing the offence the accused persons set the Toyota Allion on fire at the 102 km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road in a bid to conceal the offence by pretending as if the money was burnt in the motor vehicle.

It is alleged that Sikimarira took the money to his sister Melody for safekeeping and upon his arrest, he led detectives to the recovery of part of the money.