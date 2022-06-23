Fake abductions trial continues

Nyore Madzianike–Senior Court Reporter

TWO men who installed CCTV cameras at a food outlet in Belgravia, Harare, where CCC members Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri allegedly bought food late in the afternoon they allegedly claimed to have been abducted by the police, are expected to testify in court today.

The two were supposed to give their testimonies yesterday, but lawyers for Mamombe and Chimbiri requested to see the video footage and the cameras used before they testified.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are charged with communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the State after they allegedly faked their abductions in May 2020. They denied the charges when their trial opened.

Mr Reza, prosecuting, yesterday told the court that he was left with no option but to have the two testify today and afford the defence lawyers an opportunity to view the footage.

He agreed before the witnesses were called that the defence lawyers could first see the recording devices and record with their own experts.

The State then called Mr Andrew Manongore, the owner of the Mercedes Benz driven by Mamombe on the day in question. Mr Manongore, who said he was a friend of Mamombe and Chimbiri at the material time, told the court that he voluntarily handed Mamombe the car but had no control of the car afterwards.

Mr Manongore told the court that he was not aware of the two’s alleged kidnapping until he read it on social media. He could also neither deny nor confirm the any abduction and torture which the two claimed happened in Muchapondwa area in Bindura.

The matter continues today.

Mamombe and Chimbiri appeared before Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure.