Faith Drive Academy breaks new ground

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Women’s Super League side Faith Drive have made history by fielding the youngest player in the history of the league.

Goalkeeper Cotilda Chirenje is only 13 years and has already seen action in the top-flight league.

She was an unused substitute when her team lost 3-0 to Chapungu Queens at Manyame yesterday.

But her name will be etched in the history books as the youngest player to have taken part in the top-tier.

She told The Herald yesterday that she was loving every bit of it.

“I love everything about the team. They give everyone an opportunity to excel and shine. I tell you we also have a 10-year-old goalkeeper at the club and soon she will be the new record-holder.

“My dream is to make it big in the future. At the moment, I am enjoying the fun and I am content with understudying Sithekiwe Sibanda who is our first choice goalkeeper. She is also young as she is only 18-years-old.”