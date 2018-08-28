Faith: Currency of your desires

“According as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith,” (Romans 12:3).

Faith is the principle of the Christian walk: “For we walk by faith, not by sight”, (2 Corinthians 5:7). The Bible clearly emphasises that without faith, it’s impossible to please God (Hebrew 11:6).

There’s no Christian that doesn’t have faith, as we’ve all received the same measure of faith, according to our opening verse. You only need to grow your measure of faith.

The Word reveals to us how to grow great and effectual faith. First, you have to stay continually in the Word, the Word stirs faith in your spirit: “ . . . faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the Word of God” (Romans 10:17).

The more of God’s Word you hear, the more faith you’ll have. The less of God’s Word you receive into your spirit, the less faith you’ll be able to express when you’re faced with the challenges of life.

Your faith is also built as you consistently attend church services and fellowship with other believers (Hebrews 10:25).

In church, you’re taught the Word and you also enjoy the rich fellowship of the Spirit in a way that energises your faith.

Howbeit, you must also express your faith. James 1:22 says, “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.”

You build prevailing faith by consistently meditating on and putting the Word to work in your life.

Acting on the Word is faith expressed and our faith is the victory that overcomes the world. Faith that’s not expressed won’t prevail.

Faith must always be with corresponding action: “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also,” (James 2:26).

So, always express your faith in words and actions.

Don’t cry or complain to God about your situation, act on the Word! Use your faith. Jesus said if you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you can tell a mountain to move and it’ll obey you.

The faith you have is enough; do something with it. Use it, it’s the currency for whatever you may desire.

Hallelujah!

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome; https://rhapsodyofrealities.org.