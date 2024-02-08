FACT commended for HIV and AIDS interventions

From left: Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Advocate Misheck Mugadza, FACT Zimbabwe Executive Director Ms Gertrude Shumba and FACT Zimbabwe Board Chairperson Mr Washington Kuwana officially launching the FACT Zimbabwe Strategic Plan 2024-2026 in Mutare today.

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Family Aids Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) has been commended for their intensive HIV and AIDS interventions across the country, complementing Government programmes and efforts in the fight against the spread of HIV.

FACT is a Christian-based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation.

The organisation was birthed in Manicaland Province with its prime goal being that of addressing HIV and AIDS related health problems.

The interventions so far are yielding fruits.

Today, FACT officially launched the Zimbabwe Strategic Plan for 2024-2026 in Mutare, at an event which was attended by senior Government officials as well as those from the Non Governmental Organisations.

Officiating during the strategic plan launch, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, applauded FACT for the interventions in Manicaland and beyond.

“FACT Zimbabwe has a long history spanning for over 35 years of implementing development work particularly responding to HIV and AIDS in Manicaland Province and beyond.

“The Strategic Plan we are launching today is building on the tremendous work that FACT Zimbabwe has been doing over the past three decades as it continues to complement the Government of Zimbabwe in various areas.”