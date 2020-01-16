Facelift for Chiredzi court premises

Runesu Gwidi,Masvingo Correspondent

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) is giving the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court a facelift.

Speaking during the launch of the 2020 Legal Year here on Monday, Constitutional and Supreme Court Judge Justice Paddington Garwe said the JSC would refurbish the court in line with its quest to ensure access to justice for all.

Justice Garwe said the Chiredzi court was built using prefabricated material, which was only a temporary measure.

“The material used to construct Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Court were never meant to endure eternity,” he said.

“The structure has seen better days and is no longer in good condition.

“The rehabilitation of Chiredzi and construction of the new provincial court under brick and mortar will, therefore, be one of JSC’s priority during the course of the 2020 legal year.”

Justice Garwe said Tongaat Hulett partnered JSC and undertook to sponsor the rehabilitation of the court premises.

“I am advised that Tongaat Hulett has offered to sponsor the rehabilitation of Chiredzi court,” he said.

“This is quite commendable and on behalf of JSC, I would like to applaud the company for such a good gesture.”

Meanwhile, Justice Garwe said the JSC would soon convert the Triangle circuit court into a fully-fledged resident magistrate’s court to ensure the expeditious completion of cases in the Lowveld.

“Triangle Circuit Court receives a heavy inflow of criminal cases more than resident magistrate’s court like Chivi and Mwenezi,” said Justice Garwe.

The event, which ran under the theme: “Transparency and Accountability”was attended by the JSC secretary Mr Walter Chikwana, representatives from the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs’ office, Masvingo town clerk Mr Edward Mukaratirwa, members of the Law Society of Zimbabwe and the National Prosecuting Authority.