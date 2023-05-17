Extension officers get mobile devices

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has received a boost of 635 Android tablets to equip extension officers to assist them lead farmers in tapping into the digital era to enhance agricultural growth.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the World Food Programme (WFP) offices in Harare yesterday Agriculture, Rural Development and Advisory Services(ADAS) chief director Professor Obert Jiri said the gadgets will go a long way in helping extension officers including those in the veterinary services amplify data capturing and research to enhance the growth of the agriculture sector.

“It is our endeavour to make sure that with the support we get from partners such as WFP, we will bridge the digital divide between the informal sector and the formal economy through data collection and sharing to benefit farmers.

We keep on appreciating the support that WFP has provided AGRITEX over the years through strengthening extension staff, farmers’ capacities improved mobility and household production levels under the Integrated Small Grain Project(ISGP) which also provided 36 Multi-Crop Threshers.

“The aim being to reduce poor-harvest losses, especially on women who bear most of the threshing burden,” said Prof Jiri.

He said extension officers had the responsibility to research markets monitoring, food systems, climate services and food for assets projects.

According to the statistics, Master Farmer and General Farmer Training Programmes had changed the lives of rural farmers.

In the 2021-22 season, a total of up to 60 00 households were supported with inputs and training and their production levels increased from an average of 0.25t per hectare to 0.6t.

In his remarks, World Food Programme head of programme Mr Roberto Borlini said it was important for extension officers to lead research farmers to create contextual solutions to challenges farmers were encountering and enhance the growth of the sector.

“Today we are transferring 635 android devices that will be utilised nationwide by agriculture, rural development and advisory service extension staff to implement activities in coordinating the world food programme.

“Furthermore extension officers will be able to receive specific climate data through the gadgets and disseminate information to farmers to improve decision-making on the crops and livestock options for the season,” said Mr Borlini.

He commended Government for ensuring food security projects were being driven.

He said WFP was committed to helping crop and livestock production.