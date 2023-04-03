‘Expose autistic children to unlock capabilities’

Speaking during the launch, Kuwadzana District Autism Awareness campaign president Mrs Memory Mutambara said the awareness campaign was aimed at improving the welfare of children with autism.

Tina Musonza-Herald Correspondent

Parents and guardians for children with autism should be helped to give such children exposure so as to unlock their “hidden talents”, the Seventh Day Adventist church has said.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a condition that affects interaction, communication, interests and behaviour.

World Autism Awareness Day is commemorated on April 2 annually.

Yesterday, the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in partnership with Pathways, launched an autism awareness campaign in Harare.

Speaking during the launch, Kuwadzana District Autism Awareness campaign president Mrs Memory Mutambara said the awareness campaign was aimed at improving the welfare of children with autism.

“I have a passion for people who are autistic, they are misunderstood in the society and our community is behind in raising awareness because some think it is a taboo,” she said.

“Our target for this awareness campaign is to gather parents who have children with autism. The process is ongoing and we want to help to ease the parental burden for these children as well as refurbishing the children’s conditions.

“Most of these children are being kept indoors, behind locked doors and not participating. Some are not going to school because they are shunned for failure to behave in regard to the rules set.”

Mrs Mutambara implored societies to dedicate themselves to offering solutions for the benefit of individuals with autism and the families that live with autistic people.

“It is a long process and a long walk to freedom for these children and we are lobbying parents to start exposing them to educational facilities that are affordable.

“Educating them will help children discover their strengths and even unlock their talents that are currently hidden,” said Mrs Mutambara.

Dr Ursula Nyamandi said there was a need to bridge the gaps between the society and parents caring for children with autism.

“Once we identify the problem, we need to take the children to schools that understand what autism is about. The same way we are removing stigma in HIV, we need to do it as well to fight autism discrimination.

“We need people to understand there is nothing to do with witchcraft and infidelity, but it is just that it has developed.

“We also need to remove the mentality where we think everyone has to be academic because in the end, these children are more talented in issues such as baking, engineering, drawing and other arts. So we need to be open-minded to let children explore,” said Dr Nyamandi.

A Kambuzuma resident, Ms Rutendo Mukaratirwa, said she had challenges exposing her child and letting her adapt to society.

“My child is 9-years-old. I discovered she has autism after 8 years. From childbirth, everything was fine. I am failing to send her to school because private schools are expensive.

“We hope other schools will start accommodating our children and understand their conditions.

This will help us as parents to fend for them while they are at school,” she said.

There are many famous and successful people across the world who suffer or suffered from autism such as Tesla and Twitter owner Mr Elon Musk, American business magnate, philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Mr Bill Gates, and the late Sir Isaac Newton.

Sir Newton was a British mathematician, physicist, astronomer, alchemist, theologian, and author who was described in his time as a natural philosopher.