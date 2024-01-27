Exports, imports jump as Forbes opens 24/7

Haulage trucks await to be cleared at the Forbes Border Post in Mutare last week. The border post is now operating 24/7, reducing the waiting period for truckers and boosting business in the two neighbouring countries.

THE volume of goods being exported and imported into the country increased almost six times following the opening of Forbes and Machipanda Border Posts to operate round the clock, Post Business has learnt.

In an interview on the sidelines of the tour of the two border ports by Transport ministers from Zimbabwe and Mozambique last week on Friday, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)’s regional manager for Region Three, Mr Tichaona Phiri said the 24-hour operation of the Forbes Border Posts is a big plus to the country’s revenue flow.

Zimra’s Region Three covers Manicaland, Masvingo and Midlands provinces.

Statistics made available to Post Business showed that the volume of traffic and goods passing through the two borders increased daily from January 15 when the two border posts began running for 24 hours.

During the night of January 15 to 16, a total of 22 incoming travellers passed through Forbes Border Post.

The figure increased to 87 (January 16-17), 211 (January 17-18) and 320 (January 18-19).

Outgoing travellers were 83 (January 15-16), 69 (January 16-17), 301 (January 17-18) and 453 (January 18-19).

Incoming commercial vehicles were 25 (January 15- 16), 66 (January 16-17), 130 (January 17-18) and 773 (January 18-19).

Outgoing commercial vehicles were 23 (January 15-16), 29 (January 16-17), 151 (January 17-18) and 203 (January 18-19).

A total of 16 incoming private vehicles were recorded from January 17 to 19, while three outgoing vehicles were recorded from January 15-16, three (January 16-17), four (January 17-18) and 211 (January 18-19).

However, only two outgoing buses were recorded from January 15 to 19.

“Goods being brought into the country for manufacturing increased almost six times in just four days following the opening of the border to operate 24/7.

“In terms of imports, there is a phenomenonal increase. More raw materials are coming into the country now, and we expect a proportionate response from our industries as they increase their capacity since they now have what is required to produce more commodities.

“For exports going out, we recorded an increase of almost five times. This is an increase in forex remittances as Zimbabwe is now exporting much more goods.

“This is a very positive development. It will be fine-tuned going forward as they will be developments at the border. We are looking at a one-stop border set-up for goods coming in and going out of the country like what we have in Chirundu,” said Mr Phiri.

He added: “The one-stop border post will be supported with state-of-the-art technology. Right now as Zimra, we are operating a single window platform where all Government agencies that are serving our exporters and importers are doing so online on the same go.

“We also envisage a situation where we will do data inter-change between Zimbabwe and Mozambique customs officials. This has already been implemented between Zimbabwe and Zambia in Victoria Falls and it is reducing border waiting time.

“If this comes along here when we revamp our infrastructure, those initiatives will improve border efficiency. This will see us becoming one of the leading border systems in Southern Africa,” said Mr Phiri.

A single window system is a facility that allows parties involved in trade and transport to lodge standardised information and documents electronically with a single entry point to fulfil all import, export and transit related regulatory requirements.

The single window platform seeks to facilitate trade or cross-border movement of goods.

The initiative has been under consideration by a number of international organisations such as the World Customs Organisation and the United Nations, among others across the world.

Forbes Border Post was identified as the host for the pilot project which was officially launched in June 2022.

Once fully rolled out, the system is expected to increase transparency and revenue inflows through enhanced collection of fees, duties and penalties. – Manica Post