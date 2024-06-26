Expo to empower SMEs on the cards

ZBFH group chief executive officer Dr Shepherd Fungura said in a statement, the theme aligns perfectly with ZBFH's vision of improving lives through service and one of its key strategic pillars of sustainability through financial literacy.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH) is holding a two day expo and workshop its sports club in Vainona, Harare to empower Small-to-Medium scale Enterprises.

The expo, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, will be running under the theme, “Accelerating growth of SMEs through financial partnerships”. It is meant to equip SMEs with financial literacy training, funding options, account opening opportunities and sustainability and access to markets..

ZBFH group chief executive officer Dr Shepherd Fungura said in a statement, the theme aligns perfectly with ZBFH’s vision of improving lives through service and one of its key strategic pillars of sustainability through financial literacy.

“We are vested in the development of SMEs and financial inclusion. This Expo provides a platform for SMEs to gain knowledge on best practices, funding options, and more. We are committed to supporting SMEs throughout the country,” he said.