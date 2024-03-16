Explore personality types for lasting relationships

Laina Makuzha LOVE by DESIGN

I admire couples that take time to patiently know each other so well that it shows in public.

You might know such couples, you know the ones that can communicate without words, even just with their eyes.

As humans, we are all wonderfully unique individuals with our own quirks and characteristics that make us who we are.

We also don’t always get along and experts say that is normal and there is even a healthy level of conflict that can help strengthen the bond between two people.

However, when it comes to learning to get along even better, understanding personality types can play a crucial role in fostering a strong and lasting bond.

I’m hoping we can have a little fun exploring the most common personality types, how they can affect relationships, and how couples can navigate their differences to build a more fulfilling partnership or union.

I picked these personality types that may be encountered and often cited amongst the most common:

1 The Leader

Confident, assertive, and goal-oriented — leaders are natural decision-makers and thrive in positions of authority.

2 The Nurturer

Compassionate, empathetic, and caring — nurturers prioritise the well-being of others and excel in creating strong emotional connections.

3 The Free Spirit

Creative, spontaneous, and adventurous, free spirits, embrace change and seek new experiences.

4 The Analyser

Logical, detail-oriented, and precise — analysers excel at problem-solving and critical thinking.

5 The Idealist

Visionary, imaginative, and idealistic — idealists are passionate about their beliefs and strive for a better world.

6 The Peacemaker

Diplomatic, harmonious, and compassionate, peacemakers seek to maintain balance and unity in their relationships. Understanding personality types can provide valuable insight into how individuals communicate, handle conflict, and approach decision-making in relationships. For example, a leader may clash with a peacemaker due to their differing approaches to conflict resolution, while a free spirit may struggle with the analyser’s need for structure and planning. So, how can couples identify their own personality types and choose wisely for a lasting marriage?

One effective tool is the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), a popular personality assessment that categorises individuals into 16 different personality types based on their preferences in four key areas: introversion/extroversion, sensing/intuition, thinking/feeling, and judging/perceiving.

By taking the MBTI assessment together, couples can gain a deeper understanding of their own strengths and weaknesses, as well as appreciate each other’s differences.

But what if couples didn’t consider personality types when they first got together?

It’s never too late to start! By reflecting on their communication styles, conflict resolution tactics, and emotional needs, couples can work together to bridge any gaps and strengthen their relationship. Open and honest communication is key in navigating differences and building a strong foundation for a lasting marriage.

To make the process of discovering your own personality type a bit more fun, I invite you to participate in a short quiz inspired by the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator assessment (MBTI).

I would love to hear how you fare, especially couples, in the following MBTI inspired assessment:

When faced with a problem, I prefer to: a) Seek advice from others b) Analyse the situation before taking action c) Follow my intuition d) Take charge and make decisions My ideal weekend involves: a) Spending time with friends and loved ones b) Exploring new places and trying new activities c) Relaxing at home with a good book or movie d) Planning and organising for the week ahead In a conflict, I am more likely to: a) Avoid confrontation and seek compromise b) Analyse the situation logically c) Express my emotions and feelings openly d) Take control of the situation and find a solution When making decisions, I prioritise: a) Harmony and collaboration b) Rationality and objectivity c) Personal values and beliefs d) Efficiency and results

My friends would describe me as: a) Compassionate and caring b) Detail-oriented and organised c) Creative and spontaneous d) Confident and assertive In social settings, I am more comfortable: a) Listening and observing b) Engaging in deep conversations c) Meeting new people and networking d) Taking charge and leading I am at my best when: a) Collaborating with others b) Working independently c) Exploring new ideas and possibilities d) Taking charge of a situation I am energised by: a) Connecting with others emotionally b) Solving complex problems c) Seeking new experiences and adventures d) Achieving my goals and ambitions When it comes to planning a vacation, I prefer: a) Relaxing at a beach resort b) Exploring a new city and its culture c) Camping in nature d) Embarking on a thrilling adventure My approach to work is: a) Team-oriented and collaborative b) Individualistic and independent c) Innovative and creative d) Goal-oriented and efficient

By reflecting on your responses to these questions, you can gain valuable insights into your own personality type and find common ground. In the journey of love and relationships, embracing and respecting each other’s unique personality traits can lead to deeper connections and a more fulfilling partnership.

By recognising the impact of personality types on relationships and taking proactive steps to work through differences, couples can cultivate a strong and lasting marriage built on understanding, communication, and mutual respect.

I hope you enjoyed the quiz as much as I did. Please share your thoughts and views on it, or even add more questions. Till next article, may your hearts blossom in love, and your journey with your significant other be filled with joy, adventure and everlasting happiness.

Feedback: WhatsApp: +263772102572 Email: [email protected]