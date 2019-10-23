Experts predict heatwave

A false colour infrared image from the Eumetsat yesterday evening showing the very high temperatures over much of Zimbabwe and Zambia. Blue and green are cool rising through yellow to hot red

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department has warned of extreme temperatures above the average for October, saying Zimbabwe may experience record-breaking highs in some places from today until next Monday.

In a statement yesterday, the MSD advised the public to take necessary precautions as temperatures are expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius, mostly in low-lying areas of Zimbabwe — the Zambezi and Limpopo valleys.

These areas include Kanyemba, Kariba, Binga, Victoria Falls, Beitbridge, Chiredzi, Chisumbanje and Chipinge.

“Temperatures have been relatively high in most parts of the country from Sunday, October 20 2019. A significant drop in daytime temperatures however, was experienced yesterday in Matabeleland South, southern areas of the Midlands, Masvingo and southern areas of Manicaland provinces due to the influence of cool and moist south easterlies that were being steered into the country,” read the statement.

The MSD said from today, temperatures are expected to rise in most parts of the country.

“From 23 October 2019, temperatures over the southern parts of the country are anticipated to recover and rise again to lie in the upper thirties for the bulk of the country.

“Given the extended period of very hot conditions (heatwave) the public is encouraged to; stay well hydrated, put on sun hats when working in the open, avoid extended exposure to direct sunlight and take measures to reduce heat related problems,” said the MSD.

The country has been recording high temperatures in October.

In 2016, some areas experienced high temperatures that broke records set as far back as the 1960s.