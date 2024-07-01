Experts hail Zimbabwe’s drive to regulate GMOs

Sifelani Tsiko

Innovations Editor

Research scientists have commended Zimbabwe’s efforts to regulate usage of genome editing (GEd) and genetically modified organism (GMO) products in a way that protects public health and the environment.

Experts told The Herald at a workshop that was held recently that meeting safety regulations for gene editing and GMO technology is crucial.

“Regulations have to be drafted soon before we launch the communication strategy for GEd. These regulations are important and will strengthen biosafety regulations in Zimbabwe and the systematic application of new technologies,” said National Biotechnology Authority chief executive and registrar, Dr Tonny Savadye.

“We do not want to lag behind in the adoption of modern biotechnologies.”

Seed Co plant breeder, Dr Meluleki Zikhali said: “The regulations are crucial to enable researchers to carry out work on GMO and GEd research. The regulations allow the NBA to carry out its regulatory role while at the same time giving researchers what is required of them.

“The ultimate goal is production and commercialisation of products that are safe for human and livestock use without compromising natural resources and the environment. In other words, regulations ensure responsible use of these two technologies for the good of humanity and other living organisms while conserving the environment,” said Dr Zikhali.

The week-long workshop was organized by the National Biotechnology Authority and the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC) in partnership with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD).