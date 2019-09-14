Experts confirm availability for PSL symposium

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have confirmed a strong panel of regional and international experts for the international football symposium in Victoria Falls next month. The experts are led by the secretary-general of the World Leagues Forum Jerome Perlemuter.

Perlemuter, who is currently a judge of the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber and a member of the Ethics Committee of the French Football Federation, headlines the panel of presenters for the event that takes place from October 10-12 at the Elephant Hills Hotel.

The other presenters who have so far confirmed their availability include the LaLiga Global Network Delegate in South Africa Enrique Suay, Marc Juillerat, who is the chief legal officer of the Swiss Football League and the South Africa Premier Soccer League general legal counsel Michael Murphy.

PSL said in a statement yesterday that more international professionals are expected to added to the line-up.

The symposium will offer a platform for leading football experts from around the world, football enthusiasts and various stakeholders and fans to discuss, analyse and share ideas on the game’s development.

This is the first international football symposium to be held in the country and is open to football clubs, players, fans, financial institutions, media, sponsors and other stakeholders.

Topics for discussion include sport corporate governance and development, club licensing benefits and the future of football, the globalisation of sports sponsorship, driving fan management through digital technology platforms, managing safety and security at match venues, and sports dispute resolution procedures.

Meanwhile, the battle for the control of the Premiership race takes centre stage again this afternoon as ZPC Kariba and Chicken Inn go hunting for maximum points at home.

Chicken Inn host Manica Diamonds at Luveve and coach Joey Antipas yesterday said his side was desperate for maximum points.

“It’s very important to win at home and stay in the hunt, but we have to work extra hard to get maximum points. What we need now is to be winning games consistently because if you want to be fighting for the championship, you have to be getting maximum points with some consistency,” said Antipas.

The Gamecocks look to welcome veteran midfielder Clemence Matawu from injury.

ZPC Kariba, who entertain giants Dynamos, have been virtually unbeatable at their Nyamhunga fortress where they are yet to lose a match this season.

They have won eight and drawn three in 11 home games. Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya said they expect a difficult game.

“We have done well in the past weeks, they have also been doing well so we are expecting a very explosive match, particularly given that we got one over them in the first match,” said Ndiraya.

Fixtures

Today: TelOne v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: Hwange v Highlanders (Colliery), Mushowani Stars v Chapungu (Trojan Mine)

Wednesday: Harare City v CAPS United (Rufaro), Yadah v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)