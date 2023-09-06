Exhilarating performances light up Presidential Inauguration

Part of the crowd that enjoyed live performances by different artistes at the Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa Inauguration Gala on Monday

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Entertainment Editor

The celebrations go on!

On Monday, September 4, Zimbabwe entered a new chapter.

At almost midday, President Mnangagwa was sworn in for his second term as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, making history after winning the election a week earlier.

Thousands of people, including guests from other countries, flocked to the giant National Sports Stadium to witness the grand ceremony.

The VIPs, who also included diplomats, Presidents, ministers, and envoys were dressed to the nines.

Of course, such an event, everyone would not want to miss, either watching on television the live broadcast or shining your way to the stadium.

The inauguration day looked different from those in the past in the sense that there was a musical gala later to celebrate the day, with fashion statements taking their toll.

Watching those in the front row, first, it seemed they had told each other that let’s dress the best and outshine each other or they looked like they were from the Milan fashion runway front row seat.

Either way, they understood the assignment.

The inaugural ceremony flawlessly sailed through with no glitches.

After the ceremony, there was a soccer match between Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Then the party continued.

It would be not fair not to mention that there were fireworks displays as the climax of the show, signalling not only the beginning of celebrations, but also the new term for President Mnangagwa.

Those invited to State House for the banquet went and enjoyed, while some had a fair share of the celebrations at the stadium, where the gala was held.

Dubbed the “Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa Inauguration Gala”, the show saw big names in the music sector such as Jah Prayzah, Sandra Ndebele, Killer T, Peter Moyo, Sulumani Chimbetu, The Charambas, DT Bio Mudimba, Nicholas Zakaria, Andy Muridzo, Minister Michael Mahendere and Mark Ngwazi, among others, sharing the stage.

The good thing about these musicians is that they presented the grand diversity of our great nation.

It was a mixed bag of traditional, contemporary, afro-fusion, gospel, sungura, dendera and rhumba, among other genres. It was a real fiesta.

The festivities continued throughout the Monday night into the wee hours of yesterday.

First up was a traditional ensemble that put the revellers in the mood, appeasing the ancestors for the inauguration, as one poet gave an insight about the President and country, urging everyone to unite for peace and love.

Then, without wasting much time, seasoned musician Jah Prayzah was on stage as he dished out the crowd’s favourite tunes.

The musician, who is no stranger to such big events, having sung “Chiremerera “ in the afternoon, serenaded the President and Zimbabweans at large.

At the gala, he opened up, “…ita kuti Wagwizi…” as he chanted his signature salutation to the joy of the crowd.

He started with “Machembere” and chose good songs for his playlist which kept fans to their feet as they sang along.

What Jah Prayzah can be remembered for at this gala is how he fused the medley of his songs, one after the other as they were intertwined.

As always he belted “Goto” which some believe is spiritual.

With his energy, one could tell he was singing from the heart as passion drives the artiste.

After Jah Prayzah came Chief Hwenje of the popular hit song, “Mai Welly”, which also became a jingle for the ruling party during the election campaign.

Chief Hwenje introduced his band members on stage as they displayed their antics from instrumentalists to dancers.

He performed quite well.

Dendera music was also represented as Sulumani Chimbetu first paid tribute to his late father Simon, as he performed his greatest hit, “Dzandipeta Mafuta.”

On the gospel side, there was Bethany Pasinawako Ngolombi, The Charambas, Mathias Mhere and Minister Michael Mahendere.

They had a good day in office and brought holiness to the gala as they dished out favourite gospel tunes.

The rhumba fans had also their share of the cake.

From DRC the rhumba boys affectionately known as “Rhumba Guys”, made sure their presence was felt as they danced while belting out their tunes.

Zimdancehall musician Killer T did his best to entertain the crowd.

The Mbare-bred singer had a good day in the office, and this was the same with sungura godfather Nicholas Madzibaba Zakaria.

Bulawayo was represented by Iyasa and Sandra Ndebele, who put up a scintillating performance at the celebrations.

The crowd praised the organisers for the good sound, stage and lightning.

“We enjoyed having a good time at the celebrations, just that it was one day. The inauguration is kind of different, having a fireworks display and a gala to celebrate, I liked the idea,” said Darel Mupuma from Warren Park.