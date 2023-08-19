Exercising your core

Coach Foreign Guy Fitness Correspondent

This week we are focusing on core fitness. Your core is the central part of your body. It includes your pelvis, lower back, hips, abs, and stomach. Core exercises train the muscles in your core to work in harmony.

This leads to better balance and steadiness, also called stability. A strong core keeps your torso in a more stable position whenever you move, whether you’re playing sports or just doing chores. Core exercises are great to keep the rest of the body in check.

Workout Station

Start easy with ab exercises, which can leave you in a world of hurt if you do too many too soon. Over time, you’ll want to aim for 15-20 repetitions for most of these, with 3-5 sets. Here are a few exercises and how to do them.

Crunch

“The ab exercise that all other ab exercises are measured against is the simple crunch,” Weil says. To perform the tried-and-true crunch, lie on your back, knees bent, feet on the floor, hands supporting your neck, and slowly crunch up enough to get your shoulders off the floor. Want to make them tougher? Lift your feet in the air, knees at 90 degrees, and pull your knees to your chest as you crunch up.

The plank

There are a couple of ways to perform the plank, an ab buster favoured by Frediani, some tougher than others. For the American Council on Exercises’ version, lay belly-down on the floor, resting your upper body on forearms that are flat against the floor. Contract your butt and your gut to prevent your back from arching, and slowly lift your torso from the ground. Hold the position for five seconds, then lower yourself back to your starting position.

Bicycle manoeuvre

To do the bicycle manoeuvre, start on the floor, Weil says, lower back pressed to the ground, hands behind your neck (but don’t pull on your neck). Bring your knees up to about 45 degrees and slowly pedal. Touch your left elbow to your right knee, then your right elbow to your left knee. Keep your breathing relaxed.

Captain’s chair

Sitting in a chair, press your back against the chair’s back. Stabilize yourself by holding the chair’s hand rests, then slowly lift your knees toward your chest, then return them to the starting position, keeping “the motion controlled and deliberate” through the whole exercise.

Back extensions

Back extensions can be done on the floor or with a Roman chair at the gym. To do the floor version, lie facedown on the floor, arms straight out in front of you, palms down, legs behind you. Slowly lift your right arm and left leg off the floor, hold them for several seconds an inch or two off the ground, then lower and repeat with the opposite arm and leg.

Crunches on an exercise ball

Sit on an exercise ball, feet flat on the floor. Let the ball roll back until you’re lying on it, thighs and torso parallel to the floor. Cross your arms over your chest and tuck your chin. Contract your abdominals raising your torso to no more than 45 degrees.

For better balance, spread your feet wider. Want to challenge the obliques (the muscles on either side of your abs)? Weil recommends making the exercise less stable and more intense by moving your feet closer together. Exhale as you contract; inhale as you return to the starting position.

Vertical leg crunches

Lie on the floor, lower back pressed to the ground, hands behind your head. Extend your legs straight up, crossed at the ankles, slightly bent at the knee. Contract your abdominal muscles by lifting your torso toward your knees. “Make sure to keep your chin off your chest with each contraction,” Weil says, and exhale as you contract upward, inhale as you return to the starting position.

Reverse crunches

Lie on the floor, lower back pressed to the ground. Put your hands beside your head or extend them out flat to your sides — whatever feels most comfortable, Weil suggests. Crossing your feet at the ankles, lift your feet off the ground, knees bent until your calves are parallel to the floor. Once in this position, press your lower back on the floor as you contract your abdominal muscles. Your hips will slightly rotate and your legs will reach toward the ceiling with each contraction. Exhale as you contract; inhale as you return to the starting position.

Try V-ups for your upper abs

Starting on your back, extend your legs and keep your arms by your side

In one movement, lift your upper body, arms, and legs to balance on your tailbone, forming a “V” shape. Lower your body down.

Hollow holds for your middle abs

Lie on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you and your feet together. Extend your arms above your head

Tilt your pelvis forward until your lower back is flush against the floor Maintaining this position in your lower back, raise your arms and legs a few inches off the floor to create a straight line from fingers to toes

Heeltap crunches

Lie on your back with your heels near your glutes.

Brace your core, lift your shoulders off the floor, and reach down to touch your right heel with your right hand, then your left heel with your other hand. That’s one rep.

Coach Foreign Guy is a fitness trainer at Invictus Fitness Centre Westgate. For more information WhatsApp or call Invictus Fitness Centre at +263789095252, like and follow our social media pages at Invictus Fitness Centre Zimbabwe, or visit us at Fountain Court, Westgate Shopping Centre Harare.