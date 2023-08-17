Exempt elderly, pensioners from paying bills – Mudenda

Leonard Ncube

Victoria Falls Reporter

SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, has called for the exemption of elderly people and pensioners from paying for water and electricity saying the enjoyment of free social services for such people is in line with the ethos of the liberation struggle.

He was speaking at Chinotimba Old People’s Home in Victoria Falls recently where he handed over an assortment of goods worth about US$4 000 donated by the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

The donation was mobilised during the Parliament of Zimbabwe Charity Golf Day with the help of partners such as Elephant Hills Resort.

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda, Parliament of Zimbabwe Golf Charity Donation chair Mr Nesbert Samu, Zanu PF Hwange District Coordinating Committee leadership and party members attended the event.

“We are here to honour our elderly by giving them a helping hand through these goods mobilised by Parliament of Zimbabwe. In our culture, elderly people are the pillars of our families and communities as they help preserve our values,” said Adv Mudenda.

He said due to changing lifestyles and death, the elderly are at times left unsupported hence the need for communities to take care of them.

“The elderly people should be exempt from paying for water and electricity so that they enjoy their last days of life. To you, the Mayor of Victoria Falls, engage Zesa. Where do you think these people get the money from to pay water and electricity bills? Let’s give them water and electricity free of charge because this is what the country went to war for,” said Adv Mudenda.

He also urged Old Mutual, which was represented at the event by local branch management to donate a service vehicle to the home for use on its errands.

Adv Mudenda said Old Mutual and other insurance companies made lots of money from the elderly during their working days and would lose nothing by complementing Government efforts to provide services to the elderly.

He said it was not proper to wait for the Government to provide all services when some organisations can partner it.

The donation comprised a tonne of rice while another three tonnes will be delivered soon after elections, 32 blankets, 32-bed sheets and 240kgs of sugar.

Parliament of Zimbabwe also helped repair a clinic at the old people’s home and furnished it with chairs for the waiting room, doctor’s table and chair, two cabinets, a hospital bed and other materials.

Adv Mudenda tasked aspiring councillors and members of Parliament from across the district to identify vulnerable elderly people that can be taken into homes.

He challenged other tour operators and hospitality players to emulate Elephant Hills and donate to the old people’s home.

“We have to take care of our elders so that our ancestors and God can bless us. The ruling party will make a follow up on these things so that there are no gaps,” said Adv Mudenda.

Mrs Netty Chindedza, a board member of the home thanked Parliament saying the gesture will go a long way in improving the lives of the elderly.

Zanu PF Secretary for Health in Hwange, Cde Handsome Nyathi said the assistance was timely. Mr Chokuda said Parliament each year makes a donation to a charity home in given province and this year the focus is on Matabeleland North.

Representing Victoria Falls mayor, Councillor Tonderai Mutasa, said following the donation, the inmates are guaranteed adequate food for a long time and urged the local community to continue supporting the home, which has 11 inmates.