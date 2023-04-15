Excelling students get Presidential awards

Farirai Machivenyika

The country’s education sector is now geared towards instilling students with practical knowledge to make a positive impact on livelihoods and solving challenges faced by society, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira at the inaugural 2023 Presidential Students Awards ceremony held on Thursday.

The awards, which are a brainchild of the President saw 105 students who excelled various local, regional and international innovation events, law moot courts, debate and sport competitions.

The President said the achievements of the students were a cause for celebrations as they made the country proud and said the awards were a statement that Government and the Second Republic supported the students’ work.

“It is important that we build a nation that celebrates its own in a world full of mistrust and hatred. The objective is to motivate and inspire students, strengthen the innovation and teamwork, showcase Zimbabwe’s talent to the public and promote public awareness on how our higher and tertiary education sector if performing.

“The various sectors and disciplines in which our students successfully competed in and what we celebrate today are a clear testimony that our education is now a movement of doers, problem solvers and the ‘I can do it’ people with a strong sense of self-belief and character to make a positive difference and impact to humanity,” he said.

He added that the ability of the students to distinguish themselves in innovation competitions was not a coincidence as Zimbabwe had set up a strong foundation for innovation through heritage -based Education 5.0.

The President said the innovation and industrial hubs that Government had set up had resulted in many prototypes and start-ups being produced while entities in the higher and tertiary education ministry were trail-blazing in innovation and industrialisation.

“Zimbabwe launched one of its greatest innovations, the Zimbabwe Satellite 1 (Zim Sat 1), our first ever satellite into orbit in November last year. This milestone was achieved by our own local scientist and engineers from the Zimbabwe National Geo-spatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA). Through ZINGSA, we are building capabilities in national and mineral exploration, environmental monitoring, mapping of human settlements, disease outbreaks and land surveying among others.

“Through Verify Engineering, one of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development agencies Zimbabwe is now a net of medical oxygen to Mozambique and will soon export to other countries liquid nitrogen that is also being produced at Verify Engineering in Mutare,” President Mnangagwa said.

He added that through National Transtech Solutions, a company formed by higher and tertiary education institutions, Zimbabwe was now capable of producing affordable number plates with excess capacity to help other countries regionally and beyond.

“Last year I commissioned the National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre at MSU and the Simon Mazorodze Medical School at the Great Zimbabwe University.

“Such accomplishments will go a long way in developing our health services provision as we train specialists and medical personnel while opening doors to the public at low cost thus leaving no one and no place behind,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said the Second Republic had set up a clear development trajectory that is angled on development in pursuit of practical and impactful interventions in areas that include food and nutrition, security, environmental protection and climate resilience and health.

“I urge you all to ably demonstrate your relevance to this development thrust through research and innovation programmes. The time of academic sloganeering is over, you must become real partners to the second republic in the transformation of our people’s lives,” President Mnangagwa said.

The President said the Government will not relent in supporting tertiary and institutions of higher learning and reiterated the call to youth for them to shun drugs and substance abuse.

He also urged them to be peaceful during the forthcoming elections.

Students who were recognised yesterday expressed their gratitude to the President for the recognition.

Said Namatai Katsande, a law student at the MSU, who took part in regional and international space law moot competition: “There was a lot of work but it’s great to be recognised not only at local level but regionally and internationally.

Jeffrey Maenzanise from the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University who took part in the local moot court competition also expressed similar sentiments.

“To take part in the competition was a wholesome experience and I enjoyed it, to then have the President appreciate our efforts, I am truly grateful and its truly special and a surreal experience” he said.

A NUST student, Daniel Chembesi who took part in the UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon Competition thanked President Mnangagwa for the recognition.

“It’s something that I never expected would happen and it’s a great privilege and honour that the President has appreciated our efforts,” he said.

A hackathon, also known as a codefest, is a social coding event that brings computer programmers and other interested people together to improve upon or build a new software programme. Eunah Ndou, from the MSU who took part in the Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot Court competition also expressed her joy on being honoured by the President.

“I feel honoured because its something that I never expected and I will not forget this day,” she said.