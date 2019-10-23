Exams to go ahead Friday

Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has advised the nation that all Advanced and Ordinary-Level examinations scheduled for Friday, October 25, will proceed as scheduled.

Government has declared Friday a public holiday to allow as many people as possible to participate in the SADC-organised day of solidarity against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

Addressing the media in Harare yesterday, Prof Mavima said nothing had changed and it was business as usual for candidates writing their examinations on Friday.

“When Government declared the public holiday, it was aware that A and O Level examinations were in progress,” said Prof Mavima.

“In this regard, the examinations scheduled for October 25 shall be written as per timetable. School heads, principals, invigilators and all those involved in the running of examinations should ensure that all candidates report to their respective examination centres as per time tables.

“All stakeholders are advised accordingly.”

Prof Mavima said social media statements suggesting that the examinations had been moved to October 26 were false, and designed to cause confusion in the education sector.

The main event of the solidarity against sanctions will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

SADC member states will also have activities on the day, to press the West to lift the unjust sanctions without further delay.

The decision to set aside October 25 as a day of solidarity against sanctions was reached during the SADC summit held in Tanzania in August this year.

The United States (US) and the European Union (EU) imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe two decades ago after Zimbabwe embarked on the Land Reform Programme to redress colonial tenure systems which condemned the black majority to arid and unproductive land. The measures were calculated to cause economic instability leading to regime change.