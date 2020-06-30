Exam centres moved

Herald Reporter

Zimsec has established alternative centres for the June 2020 examinations that begin today to replace a handful of schools that were being used as Covid-19 quarantine centres.

In a statement on Sunday, Zimsec said the decision to create alternative venues followed a directive from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education against the use of such schools.

In Harare, candidates that registered to write examinations at Churchill and Roosevelt High schools will now sit their examinations at Admiral Tait Primary School, a couple of blocks away, while those that were supposed to sit for examinations at Mabelreign Girls High School will use Avonlea Primary School, again very close by.

Those who were registered at Morgan Zintech College and Belvedere Teacher’s College will write their examinations at Morgan High School, with those registered at Girls High School now going to use David Livingstone Primary School.

In Mashonaland East, candidates that were supposed to sit for examinations at Shalom Academy Murehwa and the National Rehabilitation Centre, will now use Hurungwe Secondary School and Chiremba Primary School respectively.

In Mashonaland West, candidates registered at Jameson High School will sit for the examinations at Sir John Kennedy High School, while in the Midlands, candidates supposed to sit for examinations at Kwekwe High School will now do so at Fitchlea Primary School.

In Matabeleland North, candidates that were supposed to use Mabhikwa Secondary School and Mosi Oa Tunya High School will now sit for the examinations at Lupane and Chinotimba Primary schools.