Ex-ZCTU boss accused of swindling US$500 000 donation

Herald Reporter

Former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Mr Peter Mutasa has been dragged to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for prejudicing the union, in cahoots with his accomplices, of thousands of dollars when he was at the helm of the organisation.

According to a statement that was recorded at ZACC recently, and made by a member of the union Mr Thomas Masvingwe, the ZCTU in 2014 received US$500 000 from the Southern African Clothing and Textiles Union for the purpose of purchasing properties.

“I am employed as the Secretary General of National Energy Workers Union of Zimbabwe, an affiliate of the ZCTU since 2006. I am also the Deputy General of the ZCTU since 2016. 3) The accused persons in this matter are (1) Japhet Moyo who is the Secretary General of the ZCTU, (2) Peter Mutasa who was the chairman of the investment committee, (3) George Nkiwani who was the president of the ZCTU at the material time.

“Sometime in 2014 the secretary general advised the general council that the ZCTU had received five hundred thousand United States dollars ($500 000) from a South African union (Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union) for the purpose of acquiring property to be used in securing ZCTU self-sustenance and that they had identified properties in Prospect Park and Mazvikadei for purchase,” said Mr Masvingwe in his statement.

ZACC confirmed receiving the complaint.

Although Mr Masvingwe raised objections over the proposed deal, citing a glaring absence of due diligence, his misgivings were disregarded.

He only discovered that the ZCTU leaders had unbeknown to some of the committee members purchased properties in Mazvikadei and Prospect, Harare.

“On inquiry I realised that the value of the properties purchased was less than half the purchase price. I also noticed that the estate agent was paid a hundred thousand United States dollars ($100 000) which was excessive. I could not get any cogent explanation from accused 1. 2 and 3. I reasonably suspect that the accused persons set out or connived to prejudice ZCTU, Wherefore I request that this matter is investigated and that remedial is taken,” read the statement in part that was made to ZACC.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure, yesterday said the commission will consider the matter and take appropriate action.

“If the matter is reported, the commission in line with section 265 of the constitution which guides its mandate will consider the matter and take appropriate action,” he said.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Mr Mutasa hit a brick wall as his mobile phone continuously went unreachable, while Mr Moyo confirmed receipt of the donation but said it went through a different channel.