Ex-Parly clerk Zvoma buried

Conrad Mupesa Mash West Bureau

THE late former Clerk of Parliament, Mr Austin Zvoma, has been laid to rest at his rural home in Mhondoro.

Mr Zvoma, who became Clerk of Parliament in 1989 after several years of serving in the august House, died at the age of 74.

He was buried on Wednesday.

Mr Zvoma was described as a patriot who worked very hard for his nation which saw him leaving a mark in the country’s legislature and laws, including the 2013 Constitution.

Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda, said: “Mr Zvoma was instrumental in introducing some changes to the new constitution. The new system in which Parliament cannot pass the national Budget without consulting the public was introduced during his tenure.”

Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, said Mr Zvoma left a colossal legacy in the August House.

“The most significant work he did was to craft ways of making Parliament answerable to the people and they (with former Speaker, Cyril Ndebele) decided to have committees which would hold public awareness consultations before promulgation of laws. In 2012, he worked so hard for an ISO certified legislature, the only one in the world,” he said. Mr Zvoma was an avid jazz music lover.

A devout Christian and loving father figure in his family, he was also described by family and church members as a pillar of strength.

A family spokesperson said he was a good father and a leader while an Anglican Church member said Mr Zvoma was very instrumental in setting up systems at All Souls Mission that allowed the Anglican church and CCAP to conduct combined church sermons.

He is survived by his wife, seven children and several grand-children.