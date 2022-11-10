Ex-Niger national soccer team player appointed PAP Sports Ambassador

PAP president Chief Fortune Charumbira (right) with the newly-appointed continental body's sports ambassador Issoufou Idrissa at the PAP headquarters in Midrand today.

George Maponga in Midrand, South Africa

Former Niger national football team player Issoufou Idrissa has, with immediate effect, been appointed Pan African Parliament (PAP) sports ambassador in a move that is expected to improve the continental legislative body’s visibility through sport.

The appointment of the retired Idrissa (45), who is currently chief executive of Niger-based Foot Media Group and advisor to the Cosafa president dovetails with PAP’s plans to engender socio-economic development across Africa even through sports.

PAP president Chief Fortune Charumbira today officially unveiled Idrissa as the continental legislative body’s Sports Ambassador at his offices in Midrand.

In a letter of appointment to Idrissa dated November 8, Chief Charumbira said the Niger national soccer team ex-footballer was chosen owing to his vast experience.

”In view of your experience and influence in the football industry, the Pan African Parliament looks forward to working with you in contributing to sports development on the continent as well as enhancing the institution’s visibility through sport,” read part of the letter written by Chief Charumbira.

”Additionally, one of the critical functions of the PAP as espoused in Rule 4(1)(c)(i) of the PAP Rules of Procedure is to ”participate in creating awareness among the peoples of Africa on the strengthening of continental solidarity, cooperation and development.”

Added the PAP president in his letter to Idrissa: “We firmly believe that sport plays a pivotal unifying role not only within the Member States but also across the continent. We thus throw down the gauntlet to you as our Ambassador to assist the Pan African Parliament to advance continental solidarity, unity, and integration through sport.”

The appointment comes as PAP is pivoting to become an effective organisation that positively impacts on the lives of African people in a new drive for the continental legislative board’s Bureau that swept into office on the back of a vision to reinvigorate, renew and reposition PAP for the betterment of the continent’s citizens.