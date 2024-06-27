  • Today Thu, 27 Jun 2024

Ex-minister Matonga granted bail

Ex-minister Matonga granted bail Bright Matonga

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Bright Matonga, who has been in custody since Tuesday was granted bail this afternoon by Chegutu Magistrate, Ms Evelyn Mashawakure.

Matonga, who is facing theft charges involving his tenants’ farm implements, was granted US$600 bail.

He is also required to surrender his passport and report to police once per week.

His lawyer, Innocent Muchini of Muchini Attorneys told The Herald that he is confident his client will be found innocent.

Matonga is expected back in court on July 19, 2024.

Mr Tafadzwa Vhore prosecuted.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Chimombe, Mpofu further remanded in cust... Crime & Courts

    Chimombe, Mpofu further remanded in cust...

    Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are accused of defrauding the Government of about US$7 million in a Presidential Goat Scheme, will spend another night in jail after their bail hearing was deferred to tomorrow for continuation. The State led evidence from one of the investigating officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments