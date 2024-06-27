Ex-minister Matonga granted bail

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Bright Matonga, who has been in custody since Tuesday was granted bail this afternoon by Chegutu Magistrate, Ms Evelyn Mashawakure.

Matonga, who is facing theft charges involving his tenants’ farm implements, was granted US$600 bail.

He is also required to surrender his passport and report to police once per week.

His lawyer, Innocent Muchini of Muchini Attorneys told The Herald that he is confident his client will be found innocent.

Matonga is expected back in court on July 19, 2024.

Mr Tafadzwa Vhore prosecuted.