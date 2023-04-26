Ex-Minister Karoro trial date set

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere has set May 17 as the trial date for former Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Douglas Karoro and Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Mushumbi Pools depot assistant manager Lovejoy Ngowe who are facing fraud charges.

The two allegedly misappropriated agricultural inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme worth US$43 000 in March which were meant to benefit farmers in Mbire constituency.

Karoro allegedly went to collect seed from Ngowe on separate occasions using his cars and having the seed marked on the dispatch vouchers as for the needy in the constituency.

The two allegedly converted the seed to their own use.

Ngowe was allegedly found in possession of 10x2kg Seedco SC301 maize seed and 10x5kg Seedco SC513 maize seed in his house at GMB Mushumbi Pools.

GMB is said to have lost US$18 030 in the process.

Again in March, Karoro and Ngowe met at Mahuwe Shopping Centre in Mushumbi Pools, and hatched a plan to defraud GMB Mushumbi Pools.

On March 23, Karoro allegedly received 5 000 Vegetable Combo kits comprising of 2,5g rape, onion, texas grano, carrots nantes from Valley Seed Private Limited.

He was supposed to hand them over to GMB Mushumbi Depot under the Presidential Input Programme.

Karoro and Ngowe allegedly failed to deliver the vegetable combo kits to GMB Mushumbi Pools and converted them to their own use, with Ngowe ordering subordinate staff to enter fraudulent details into the records.

GMB lost US$25 000 in the process.