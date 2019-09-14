Ex-Macheso drummer honoured in UK

Former Orchestra Mberikwazvo drummer, Tomson Chauke, who deserted the band during a 2003 United Kingdom tour, has been honoured with a voluntary service award for his outstanding community work in Reading.

Chauke was recognised with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services after serving the Reading Refugee Support Group for over  16 years.

The former Orchestra Mberikwazvo member took to his Facebook page to express his pleasure.

He wrote: “Receiving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services was just Dope. I felt proud as it is a historic year for Reading Refugee Support Group’s 25 years in service.

“I have been working with them for over 20 years now. As a father and a community advocate, who tries to shine a light on others, I would never have thought I could hold something signed by her Majesty the Queen, but here we are now. The work continues until we shine like a diamond.”

Chauke, who ditched Macheso’s band along with Rogers Fatiya, once played for Simon Chimbetu’s Orchestra Dendera Kings where he also featured on the “Dzandipedza Mafuta” video.

