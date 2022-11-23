Ex-husband in court over assault

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare woman was yesterday granted a protection order against her ex-husband whom she accused of harassment and physical assault whenever they meet.

Auxilia Tombe sued James Bere at the Harare Civil Court.

The matter was before Ms Tamara Chibindi who ordered Bere in absentia not to threaten, insult or physically harm Tombe.

Tombe explained to the court how she was being tormented by her ex-husband.

“He beats me whenever he sees me and he also sends me messages threatening to kill me. I don’t feel safe whenever I am walking because I know I can be assaulted anytime,” she said.

The court heard Bere’s claims that she is trying to destabilise his new marriage by regularly sending their child to his house.

“Whenever our child is sent away from school for non-payment of fees, I send the child to his house to get the money. He does not like it because he says his new wife must not know that he has a child and was married before,” said Tombe.