Ex-finance director in court over fraud

Senior Court Reporter

FORMER Finance Director at Morgan & Co, a stock broking entity, appeared in court on allegations of duping his employer of more than $53 million that was supposed to be remitted to various Government departments.

Kudakwashe Simon Vukomba is alleged to have deposited some of the money into his personal and friends’ bank account.

Vukomba was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

He allegedly diverted the money which was supposed to be deposited into Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe, ZIMRA, ZIMDEF and NSSA.