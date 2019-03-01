Ex-envoy Mothobi dies

Africa Moyo and Nesia Mhaka

FORMER Zimbabwe Ambassador to Japan and Republic of Korea, Ambassador Buzwani Mothobi has died.

He was 80.

Ambassador Mothobi died in Harare on Wednesday after battling cancer.

Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) chief executive Nyasha Chizu, who worked with Ambassador Mothobi during his time as deputy board chairperson, confirmed his death yesterday.

“Indeed, Ambassador Mothobi has died,” he said.

“He died around midday yesterday (Wednesday). Funeral arrangements haven’t been made yet.”

Ambassador Mothobi, who resigned in September last year as deputy chairperson of the PRAZ board due to failing health, was born in Nyamandlovu district on August 22, 1939.

He was a distinguished academic, diplomat and civil servant who held various positions.

From 1994 to 1998, Ambassador Mothobi was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Japan and Republic of Korea and between 1998 and 2001, he was High Commissioner to Kenya and Uganda.

During his time in Kenya, he was also permanent representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Commission on Human Settlements/Habitat in that country.

Ambassador Mothobi was also Permanent Secretary for National Supplies (1985-1987); Permanent Secretary for Labour, Manpower Planning and Social Welfare, (1984-1985); Permanent Secretary for Transport (1982-1984); Deputy Secretary for Vocational and Technical Training, Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development, 1980-1982; (Director, Research and Planning, Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development (1980).

He was also a lecturer in the department of political science at the University of Rhodesia (now University of Zimbabwe) between 1976 and 1977.

From 2002 to 2004, he was chairman of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management.

He also chaired the Zimre Property Investments board from 2007 to 2016 and SFG Insurance board (2009-2012).

Ambassador Mothobi was executive chairman of the State Procurement Board (SPB) from November 2015 to December 2017.

He is survived by wife and three children.

Mourners are gathered at 48 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne Harare.