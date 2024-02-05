Ex-detainees integrated into war vets league

Zimbabwe Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Association (ZEPPDRA), an affiliate organisation of the ruling Zanu PF party, has commended President Mnangagwa and the party leadership for integrating them into the War Veterans League.

Herald Reporter

ZEPPDRA represents individuals who endured persecution and imprisonment for their political beliefs and activities during the liberation struggle in Zimbabwe.

During their first annual national executive meeting held at Zanu PF headquarters last week, ZEPPDRA national chairperson Cde Victor Kuretu expressed gratitude for the honour and recognition that was bestowed upon their association.

He said the association was developing a roadmap for 2024, focusing on formulating strategies and goals for the year.

“As we plan for 2024, we are also reviewing our standing from last year, during which many of our activities were affected by factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and other circumstances beyond our control,” he said.

Cde Kuretu highlighted the positive development of ZEPPDRA’s integration into the War Veterans League, emphasising the significance of being included in the party’s constitution and becoming an integral part of the league’s structure, which Cde Douglas Mahiya heads.

“This is what we are conveying to our members: that we are now officially recognised within the party’s constitution and that we are fully incorporated into the structure of the War Veterans League,” Cde Kuretu said.

ZEPPDRA Children’s Trust chairman Cde Lovemore Chikukwa said the integration of the organisation into the War Veterans League signifies a notable step towards acknowledging the sacrifices and contributions made by political prisoners, detainees and restrictees during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

“It also highlights the party’s commitment to inclusivity and recognition of various groups that played significant roles in the nation’s history,” he said.

“We are grateful for the recognition our fathers and parents received from the party.”