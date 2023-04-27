Ex-Deputy Minister Tongai Muzenda dies

Tsitsi Tasaranarwo Herald Correspondent

FORMER Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister and son to the late Vice President Simon Muzenda, Cde Tongai Muzenda, has died.

He was 57.

Cde Muzenda died in a car accident last night when the car he was driving hit an electricity pole in Borrowdale, Harare and he lost control. He died on the spot.

Cde Muzenda, who was also a former Gutu West legislator, was now the General Manager of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

In 2013, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Cde Muzenda leaves behind wife Constance and two children.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.