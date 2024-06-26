  • Today Wed, 26 Jun 2024

Ex-deputy minister Matonga remanded in custody

Ex-deputy minister Matonga remanded in custody Bright Matonga

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

FORMER Deputy Minister of Information Bright Matonga, will spend another night in custody after his bail application was rolled over to tomorrow by a Chegutu Magistrate this afternoon.

Matonga, who was arrested Tuesday on allegations of stealing farming equipment worth nearly US$500 000 in Chegutu, spent a night in custody at Seruwe Police Station before he was taken to Chegutu Magistrate Court in this morning.

He is expected back in court tomorrow for ruling on his bail application. He is being accused of allegedly stealing equipment belonging to farmers leasing his farm.

