Ex-convict arrested for sodomy, kidnapping

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East have arrested a Sadza man for reportedly kidnapping and sexually abusing a four-year-old boy from the same area.

The man, who is an ex-convict, allegedly kidnapped the boy on his way from school on May 16, 2024, and took him to a bushy area where he went on to sexually abuse him.

The matter came to light when the boy’s grandmother became worried when he did not return home at his usual time, prompting her to visit the school.

She was told that the minor had already left with his friends. The woman then alerted other villagers and a search team was formed.

One of the villagers then indicated that he had seen the minor in the company of the suspect.

On May 18, 2024, the search team proceeded to the suspect’s homestead where they were told that he was now staying in Tendeuke Forest since his return from jail.

The search team then spread word that they were looking for the suspect.

The suspect was spotted later that day and eventually led the search team and the police to Tendeuke Forest where the boy was being held against his will.

Deputy police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province, Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident.

He said the boy was sent to hospital for medical examinations and it was discovered that he had been sodomised.