Ex-Clerk of Parly Zvoma dies

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

FORMER Clerk of Parliament, Mr Austin Zvoma has died.

He was 74.

Mr Zvoma died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on Saturday evening after battling cancer.

Family spokesperson and nephew, Mr Godwin Chigwedere said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course as some of Mr Zvoma’s children were out of the country.

“We do not have definite arrangements because his sons and daughters are outside the country,” Mr Chigwedere said.

“We are yet to know the final programme, but if all goes well we are expecting the body to come and lie in state tomorrow (today) then on Tuesday we take the body to Mhondoro at Zvoma village where it will lie in state again, then we will bury him on Wednesday.”

Mr Zvoma was born in 1949 and did his primary education at Chipashu Primary School in Mhondoro, before moving to Fletcher High School for his secondary education where he was also a sports captain.

He later enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Mr Zvoma was also a holder of a Masters degree in Strategic Management from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom.

He was initially employed at Mazowe Boys High School where he taught English and met the late Friday Mbirimi where they played music in their spare time.

He later joined the then Customs and Excise Department, now ZIMRA, before landing a job at the Parliament of Zimbabwe as a Committee Clerk.

He rose through the ranks to become the Clerk of Parliament in 1989, a position he held until he retired in 2014.

On the social side, the former Clerk of Parliament loved music and would play as a session musician with the Mbare Trio during his spare time.

His love for music saw him become a committed choir member of the All Souls Anglican Church in Mt Pleasant.

Mourners are gathered at Lot 2 of Kilwinning Estates, Norton.

Mr Zvoma leaves behind a wife and seven children, five boys and two girls.