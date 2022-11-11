Ex-Chitungwiza councillor convicted of selling non-existent residential stand

Senior Court Reporter

FORMER Chitungwiza Ward 12 councillor was today convicted of selling a non-existent residential stand to an unsuspecting homeseeker for US$3 800 in the dormitory town.

Darlington Musonza was convicted of fraud charges when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka.

Musonza duped Kudakwashe Chatima after he sold him a non-existent residential stand, which he claimed was in Zwngeza 3 Extension.

He is expected back in court on Monday for sentence.

Mrs Tendai Shonhai appeared for the State