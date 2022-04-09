Everything you need to know about Mai Titi’s wedding

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Lifestyle Writer

Every social media platform is agog with the news. And, the world is waiting with abated breath. The day has finally arrived.

Whether it will live up to its billing or not is a story for another day.

As the expectations are now sky high and preparations have reached fever pitch, with some falacious pundits putting the stakes up to match the US$30 million Prince William and Catherine Middleton wedding, in their big dream.

Today social media fans have two weddings that are set to cause a stir on various platforms. Internationally, heiress Nicola Peltz will be marrying Brooklyn Beckham, son of United Kingdom pop culture royalty David and Victoria Beckham.

The £3 million ($3,9 million) wedding looks like it will be a massive event drawing celebrities to Peltz’s family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

The mansion is rumoured to cost £76 million ($99,8 million), and sits on 44 000 square feet right on the beach front.

Well, that is the venue for the wedding.

It is rumoured that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be in attendance, as the Beckhams have spoken about their friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Other confirmed guests include Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, and Gordon and Tana Ramsay. Brooklyn is having his brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz 16, as the best men.

Peltz’s brother, Brad is her “chief bridesmaid” and she is having her maternal grandmother serve as maid of honour.

According to the wedding planner, the bride-to-be hired stylist Leslie Fremar, who has worked with Demi Moore and Charlize Therons.

They visited Valentino in Rome and though the dress hasn’t been revealed, of course, fashion house’s Pierpaolo Piccioli has been confirmed as its designer.

Though not all the outfits are revealed, David Beckham did give a sneak peak at his suit for the event, sharing it on Instagram.

Enough of the European side, back home we have our own comedienne Felistas Murata affectionately known as “Mai Titi” who is getting married to highly publicised overseas hubby Tinashe Maphosa.

Again after the recent “green wedding”, of United States-based Zimbabwean socialite and fashionista Daniella Allen and Nigerian business mogul Igho Ubiribowe in January, the country has been waiting for a challenger.

And, three months down the line, this challenger comes in the form of Mai TiTi and Maphosa.

Of course many thought it was one of Mai TiTi’s pranks and skits but this time around she has turned around the corner and has been grabbing headlines for the greater part of last week or so.

She is also set to grab more headlines after her wedding ceremony at Royal Gates in Chisipite, Harare.

Unfortunately, only 400 guests will be allowed to catch proceedings at the exquisite venue with the majority set to catch action via live streaming.

The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle caught up with the bride-to-be yesterday who was busy with the final touches and shared what we are expecting today.

“I am tired my friend and the day has finally come. I have been hands on with the wedding plans and preparations. I had to involve myself, so that I have everything on point, the way I want it,” she said.

“We have since gathered a 16-member bridal team.”

So who are the VIP guests?

South African singer and actress Kelly Khumalo is already in the country ahead of the wedding today.

The “Empini” hitmaker will share the stage with some local acts.

However, some of you might be wondering who will be performing today but Mai TiTi has all the answers you require.

“Performance wise, I have invited Mathias Mhere, John Chivasa, Tryson Chimbetu, Ba Harare, Andy Muridzo, Suluman, and Kelly Khumalo,” she said

What is the colour theme or dress code for the wedding. The comedienne cum-musician said,

“Our colour theme is white, gold, royal blue and sky blue. According to my invites, guests are expected to stick to that.”

As a fashion conscious queen, the “felebrity”, Mai TiTi showed us she was not cheap as she is set to wear to Vera Wang gown.

For those who know American designer Vera Wang, her dresses don’t come cheap.

Mai Titi has joined the international celebrities like the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, Jennifer who tied the knot to Olympic equestrian Nayel Nassar in her “dream” wedding dress: a custom ivory long-sleeve A-line Vera Wang haute gown featuring hand appliqué French macrame lace with a tulle chapel-length veil.

She swapped into a second custom Vera Wang creation for the reception, wearing a trumpet gown lined in nude tulle and embellished with hand-appliqué French macrame lace on the skirt and straps.

Musicians Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani have also worn Vera Wang.

But how much is Mai Titis wedding gown?

“My first gown was designed in Turkey. It is a Vera Wang. It cost US$4 000, it took 14 days to order and ship over. My second dress is from my local designer Tapfumaneyi Munenge affectionately known as Coco,” she said.

Coco denied Yours Truly access to see the wedding gown but said it took a week to make and cost US$1 200.

Mai TiTi has since silenced her doubting Thomases that she has plenty to offer despite being looked down upon.

Like any other media house, we were curious to know who will assume our job on Mai TiTi’s big day.

“The photography and filming will be done by Printzone Multimedia while fashion wear gurus Jan Jam will also come into the picture and make everything happen,” she says.

Whenever newlyweds tie the knot, we all want to hear and know where the honeymoon will be held.

Not that we want to stalk our socialites ,but the reason is that we want to be inspired and follow in their footsteps.

So, can Mai TiTi open up about her honeymoon so that our own paparazzi can feast on them?

“We are not disclosing the honeymoon place details,” this is the answer that Mai TiTi has and you can’t convince her to open up further.

She, however, showed us the other side of hers that she always wants to engage her followers in whatever she does in happier and good times.

“The wedding is going to be partly streamed live,” she said

With all the stress associated with planning, Mai TiTi has soldiered on.

“I did not lose any weight, my body is petite and is always ready to rock; everything regarding the wedding is now on course,” she says.

Some of the bridesmaids include socialite and businesswoman Natalie Mhandu,songstress Diana Samkange Mangwenya, Faith Candy, Vimbai Kanyanda and Roselyne Nyika.

It is about friendship, by the way, Diana and Vimbai have returned on the line-up as they once were bridesmaid on her first wedding.

MaiTiti revealed that her wedding rings cost US$3,5 while Maphosa’s was US$1,2 and today they’re only focusing on wedding bands.

Just as Meghan Markle, who had a touching tribute to Diana with her bridal bouquet. The stunning arrangement contained forget-me-nots — the Princess of Wales’ favourite flowers — along with stems handpicked by Harry from their private garden at Kensington Palace.

It is also the meaning behind Sentebale, the charity set up by Harry in 2005 to help disadvantaged children in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho.

Mai Titi’s bouquet was designed by her mother, for a touching memory.

Love or loathe at Mai Titi, the versatile entertainer, mother of two and women’s rights defender is simply raring to go on her big day.

It’s a day that will always remain engraved in the minds of many in attendance.

Today, time will tell.

Many will be waiting for reviews after, and Yours Truly has definitely been invited.

Part 2 is coming.